Why You’re Trying to Get Pregnant but it’s Not Happening

Intermittent Fasting, Keto, low-carb diet, the vegan diet… and all those many other diets that we keep trying from time to time… is it safe to go on a diet while trying to get pregnant?

Also, have you been trying to get pregnant but it’s just not happening? Or you know of a woman who has been struggling to do so? Well, there are many reasons why women try to conceive unsuccessfully, and in this video, I share information about one of these reasons. Watch, learn something new, and share with a friend:

Dr. Stephen Mutiso can be found at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Doctor’s Plaza, Suite 26/27.

You may also like to see:

Comments

comments