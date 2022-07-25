Neighbourhood learning groups for Kenyan pupils

I recently came across an intersting video about neighbourhood learning groups in Kenya that are aimed at helping young school-going children sustain what they have been taught at school, more so in mathematics and Kiswahili subjects.

A neighbourhood group comprises learners, who could be a mix of different grades and schools, and who sit together every evening after school for various play activities connected to what they are taught at school. The groups encourage peer and self-learning.

The neighbourhood learning groups are being piloted by an organization known as Teaching at the Right Level Africa (TaRL). Of what benefit is this model to the learners? Does it improve their performance at school? What about the parents? How involved are they in this learning model for their children?

To understand this concept more, watch the video below. What do you think about this initiative?

