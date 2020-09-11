I’m Looking for Premarital Counseling Classes for ‘Mature Couples’

I have a friend aged 41 years who is looking to tie the knot soon. She and her fiance would like to attend premarital counseling classes, and are wondering if there are such classes for older people like them. This is because most couples looking to get married are in their 20’s or early 30’s, and they just don’t feel like they would be a good fit to learn together with this age group, as their experiences and outlook about life are very different.

So do you know of any premarital counseling classes that are offered for ‘mature couples’? Those aged 40 years and above? They are based in Nairobi.

Also, they both have a child each (a boy and a girl), and they are looking for a counselor who focuses on blended families to help them through this transition. Are you, or do you know of such a counselor? Please comment down below with the contacts, or you can email them to me on maryanne@mummytales.com

Also, what tips would you give her as she plans to settle down?

