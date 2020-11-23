The New Crèche / Day Care at the Chuka Open-Air Market in Tharaka Nithi County, Meru

A new crèche / daycare has been opened at the Chuka open-air market in Tharaka Nithi County in Meru, Eastern Kenya. What a relief for both mothers and their babies! Find out more about this very welcome and great initiative in this news piece by Martin Munene of Citizen TV. I hope more Counties will be challenged to do the same.

The babies can breastfeed, play, sleep and have their diapers changed very comfortably and in a safe place without overly disrupting their working moms. Basic learning is also offered to the children. I believe the moms get even more productive in their work because of the relief this crèche / day care offers them. Is there a crèche at your workplace?

