Upcoming event for grieving mums by Nelius Mukami

Nelius Mukami Rwamba is a Kenyan mom and businesswoman running a Foundation that supports families with premature babies. The Kena Foundation also advocates on issues around maternal mental health. Nelius’s advocacy work is inspired by her own personal motherhood experiences.

Eight years ago, Nelius a gave birth to triplets but sadly, she lost two of them —her precious baby girl and her brave baby boy. While announcing an upcoming event for grieving moms, dubbed: ‘A Healing Circle for Grieving Mothers’ slated for Saturday 26 April 2025, Nelius says that while the absence of her babies changed her forever, their love continues to live in her.

“I know firsthand that grief doesn’t end. It shifts, it softens—but it stays. And in that grief, we still mother. We still love.”

It is for this reason that Nelius is reaching out to hold a space for those who carry this silent kind of love… the kind wrapped in loss.

“This is not a therapy session. It’s not a place where someone will tell you how to feel. This is a circle of mothers; a circle of hearts; where we gather to say our children’s names, to cry if we must, to share if we wish, and to simply be.

We will honor our grief because it is valid. We will celebrate our children because their lives matter. We will sit together in kindness, in truth, and in tenderness.

Grief has no timeline. No rules. No “right” way. But it does deserve a space.

Join us—whether you are a grieving mother, a friend who wants to stand beside one, or family who simply wants to understand. In this sacred space, you will be seen, heard, and held.

Let’s no longer suffer in silence. Let’s heal forward—together.

If you’ve ever lost a child—during pregnancy, in infancy, or at any stage—you are not alone. You are still a mum. And you always will be.”

Event details

Date: Saturday 26 April 2025

Venue: Hotel Tobriana, Jacaranda Close, Ridgeways, Kiambu

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Charges: Ksh1,500

Organizer: MuQamis Circle by Nelius Mukami Rwamba

Contacts: +254 725 605 117 or +254 701 405 559

Email: muqamiscircle@gmail.com

Nelius emphasizes that: “Muqamis Circle is a safe, gentle space created for us. For the mothers who may not have photos to post, birthdays to plan, or school runs to do—but whose hearts are full of a love that never fades.

We will gather to say our children’s names, to cry, to sit in silence, to share if we wish—and simply be. No pressure, no judgment. Just kindness, presence, and deep understanding.

If you know a mother who needs this space, please share this with her. And if that mother is you, come just as you are. You are so deeply welcome.”

