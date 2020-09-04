How have house girls been affected by COVID-19? How is their mental health during this time when we are all experiencing challenges? I’d love to know more about this, and that’s why I’m excited to learn about a virtual meeting that will be happening this afternoon from 2pm-3.30pm. See the flier below for more details. You need to register in advance for the meeting, and you can do so here.

I have always talked about house girls here on Mummy Tales in various posts. Have a look at them by clicking on the links. You can also watch the insightful videos below.

