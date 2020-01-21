How I Started my Business with 2,000 Shillings, and How I’ve Kept it Growing

One day in 2014, Irene received a text message from the father of her child saying he wouldn’t be able to cater for their bills anymore, because he already had too many bills to pay, hence they just had to sort themselves out…

Today, I’m sharing the story of Irene Adhiambo Oduor, a Kenyan mom who shares her journey through motherhood and entrepreneurship. Click on her story below.

Irene takes us through the journey of how the idea to start her business came about, and how her daughter has been of great influence to the growth of the business. She also shares helpful insights she has learned along the way about how to grow a business. I hope you learn something from her. Also share this video with a friend as you never know who might benefit from learning about Irene’s story.

