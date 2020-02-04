Home Featured Mums Churches in Kenya with Special Breastfeeding Rooms for Nursing Moms

Churches in Kenya with Special Breastfeeding Rooms for Nursing Moms

By
Maryanne
-
1
File Photo: Africa Knows of a happy mother and baby

Two weeks ago, I asked fellow moms to share with me the names of churches that have special rooms set aside for breastfeeding moms. I received an overwhelming number of responses; I was honestly pleasantly surprised to learn that they were that many. About 10 years ago, they were just a handful, but today… the story is different, thank God!

I personally benefited from these facilities at my church – ICC Nairobi West when I had my two sons in 2011 and 2013. The room was nice with comfortable couches which allow you to nurse comfortably even with a breastfeeding pillow, baby cots to lay down the sleeping baby, diaper changing mats, hot milk with tea/milo/drinking chocolate whichever your choice) to maintain and boost milk production. And oh yeah.. sometimes we would even get mandazi 😊😊 As moms, many are the times we would share stories and exchange information with each other, especially for new moms who were struggling with an issue with their newborns. The space was actually a good learning forum for first-time-moms.

I have heard moms share stories of how they were told to step out of church to calm their crying babies, or given mean stares and sneers when their babies became fussy. This unfortunate ill-treatment made many moms stop going to church altogether until their babies were older.

So, the special nursing rooms/breastfeeding rooms/creches may vary from church to church depending on the size, amenities, facilities and other such provisions. But the bottom line is that they are hospitable rooms where moms can comfortably breastfeed their babies, their babies can cry, and have their diapers changed without the moms feeling guilty or negatively pressured in any way.

This list of churches is also helpful to a new couple looking to have children sometime, or a pregnant couple that is looking to move to a new neighborhood. It will be reassuring for the expectant mom to know that there is an accommodating church nearby for her nursing needs.

So below is the list of churches that I received from fellow moms. This list is not exhaustive as I believe there are many other churches that have this provision, so feel free to add your church in the comments section below. Most of the churches I received responses about are in Nairobi; please add those in other counties as well. This list is in no particular order.

  1. ICC churches (Nairobi West, Imara, Kitengela)
  2. SDA Church Jericho
  3. PCEA Bahati, PCEA Gateway Parish, PCEA Nairobi West, PCEA Langata, PCEA St. Andrew’s Church, PCEA Zimmerman, PCEA Kariobangi South, PCEA Karen Church)
  4. Mamlaka Hill Chapel (City and Ruaka campuses)
  5. Karen Community Church
  6. ACK St. James BuruBuru
  7. Our Lady Queen of Peace (South B)
  8. AIC Milimani
  9. Thika Road Baptist Church
  10. Holy Family Catholic Church, Utawala
  11. Deliverance Church (Umoja, Donholm, Kasarani Zimmerman, Langata, Machakos, Kalimoni)
  12. Don Bosco Catholic Church, Upper Hill
  13. All CITAM assemblies (Valley rd, Woodley, Parklands, Ngong, Thika rd, Athi River, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kikuyu)
  14. House of Hope Church (Kayole)
  15. Ridgeways Baptist Church
  16. Good Shepherd AGC, Ngong rd
  17. Nairobi Chapel (Ngong rd, South C)
  18. Calvary Chapel
  19. Karura Community Chapel
  20. Umoja 1 SDA Church
  21. Winners Chapel Nairobi
  22. All Saints Cathedral Nairobi
  23. Lavington United Church
  24. House of Grace (Nairobi West)
  25. Charles New Methodist Church, Jericho
  26. Mavuno Chruches (Donholm, Downtown, Crossroads, Mashariki)
  27. Harvest Family Church (Ongata Rongai)
  28. Nairobi Baptist Church, Ngong rd
  29. Nairobi South SDA Church
  30. Nairobi Gospel Center International (Embakasi)
  31. Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Mbagathi Way
  32. Jesus Celebration Center (JCC) Parklands
  33. Faith Evangelistic Ministries (FEM) Karen
  34. Kileleshwa Covenant Community Church (K3C)
  35. End Time Message Believers Church (Kiserian)
  36. ACK St. Andrews Church, Zimmerman
  37. City Lighters Church (Nairobi Cinema)
  38. Wesley Methodist Church
  39. Consolata Shrine, Westlands
  40. SDA Lavington
  41. One Tribe Church, Kiambu rd
  42. ACK St. Phillips, Gachie
  43. KAG South C
  44. Purpose Center Church
  45. Jesus Winner Ministry, RoySambu
  46. Nairobi Calvary Temple
  47. Getrudes ACK Kasarani
  48. Parklands Baptist Church
  49. Oasis of Hope Gospel Center
  50. Christian Empowerment Church KAG Dagoretti
  51. Destiny Life Church, Syokimau

Churches Outside Nairobi

  1. Grace Point Church, Kikuyu town
  2. Overcomers Chapel, Kikuyu
  3. ACK St. Andrews Cathedral, Thika
  4. Trinity Chapel, Thika
  5. Bernadette Catholic Church, Ngoingwa (Thika)
  6. PCEA Thika town
  7. Uhai Center, Kiambu
  8. Faith Family Chapel (Murang’a)
  9. PCEA Ruringu Church (Nyeri), PCEA Nyamachaki (Nyeri town)
  10. Nyeri Town Joy Annex Deliverance Church
  11. Gospel Outreach Church, Nanyuki
  12. Trinity Chapel, Meru
  13. Full Gospel Church, Meru town
  14. Great Gospel Visioners (Meru)
  15. AIC Fellowship (Eldoret)
  16. Sirikwa Pentecostal Fellowship (Eldoret)
  17. AIC Kericho Town
  18. Kingdom Seekers Fellowship (Nakuru)
  19. Mombasa Pentecostal Church
  20. Francis of Assisi, Nyali, Mombasa
  21. Full Gospel Church, Voi
  22. Deliverance Church Machakos
  23. God’s Apostolic Church, Machakos
  24. PCEA Kitengela

Is your church not on the list? Add it in the comments section down below.

Next, I’m doing a list of churches that have rooms for children with special needs/disability. Does your church have such a special room? Let me know on maryanne@mummytales.com

Thanks for reading and see you next Tuesday when I'll post a new article. In case you missed last week's article on a mom who shares her experience about an incompetent cervix and the complications that it led to, you can catch it here.

