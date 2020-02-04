Churches in Kenya with Special Breastfeeding Rooms for Nursing Moms

Two weeks ago, I asked fellow moms to share with me the names of churches that have special rooms set aside for breastfeeding moms. I received an overwhelming number of responses; I was honestly pleasantly surprised to learn that they were that many. About 10 years ago, they were just a handful, but today… the story is different, thank God!

I personally benefited from these facilities at my church – ICC Nairobi West when I had my two sons in 2011 and 2013. The room was nice with comfortable couches which allow you to nurse comfortably even with a breastfeeding pillow, baby cots to lay down the sleeping baby, diaper changing mats, hot milk with tea/milo/drinking chocolate whichever your choice) to maintain and boost milk production. And oh yeah.. sometimes we would even get mandazi 😊😊 As moms, many are the times we would share stories and exchange information with each other, especially for new moms who were struggling with an issue with their newborns. The space was actually a good learning forum for first-time-moms.

I have heard moms share stories of how they were told to step out of church to calm their crying babies, or given mean stares and sneers when their babies became fussy. This unfortunate ill-treatment made many moms stop going to church altogether until their babies were older.

So, the special nursing rooms/breastfeeding rooms/creches may vary from church to church depending on the size, amenities, facilities and other such provisions. But the bottom line is that they are hospitable rooms where moms can comfortably breastfeed their babies, their babies can cry, and have their diapers changed without the moms feeling guilty or negatively pressured in any way.

This list of churches is also helpful to a new couple looking to have children sometime, or a pregnant couple that is looking to move to a new neighborhood. It will be reassuring for the expectant mom to know that there is an accommodating church nearby for her nursing needs.

So below is the list of churches that I received from fellow moms. This list is not exhaustive as I believe there are many other churches that have this provision, so feel free to add your church in the comments section below. Most of the churches I received responses about are in Nairobi; please add those in other counties as well. This list is in no particular order.

ICC churches (Nairobi West, Imara, Kitengela) SDA Church Jericho PCEA Bahati, PCEA Gateway Parish, PCEA Nairobi West, PCEA Langata, PCEA St. Andrew’s Church, PCEA Zimmerman, PCEA Kariobangi South, PCEA Karen Church) Mamlaka Hill Chapel (City and Ruaka campuses) Karen Community Church ACK St. James BuruBuru Our Lady Queen of Peace (South B) AIC Milimani Thika Road Baptist Church Holy Family Catholic Church, Utawala Deliverance Church (Umoja, Donholm, Kasarani Zimmerman, Langata, Machakos, Kalimoni) Don Bosco Catholic Church, Upper Hill All CITAM assemblies (Valley rd, Woodley, Parklands, Ngong, Thika rd, Athi River, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kikuyu) House of Hope Church (Kayole) Ridgeways Baptist Church Good Shepherd AGC, Ngong rd Nairobi Chapel (Ngong rd, South C) Calvary Chapel Karura Community Chapel Umoja 1 SDA Church Winners Chapel Nairobi All Saints Cathedral Nairobi Lavington United Church House of Grace (Nairobi West) Charles New Methodist Church, Jericho Mavuno Chruches (Donholm, Downtown, Crossroads, Mashariki) Harvest Family Church (Ongata Rongai) Nairobi Baptist Church, Ngong rd Nairobi South SDA Church Nairobi Gospel Center International (Embakasi) Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Mbagathi Way Jesus Celebration Center (JCC) Parklands Faith Evangelistic Ministries (FEM) Karen Kileleshwa Covenant Community Church (K3C) End Time Message Believers Church (Kiserian) ACK St. Andrews Church, Zimmerman City Lighters Church (Nairobi Cinema) Wesley Methodist Church Consolata Shrine, Westlands SDA Lavington One Tribe Church, Kiambu rd ACK St. Phillips, Gachie KAG South C Purpose Center Church Jesus Winner Ministry, RoySambu Nairobi Calvary Temple Getrudes ACK Kasarani Parklands Baptist Church Oasis of Hope Gospel Center Christian Empowerment Church KAG Dagoretti Destiny Life Church, Syokimau

Churches Outside Nairobi

Grace Point Church, Kikuyu town Overcomers Chapel, Kikuyu ACK St. Andrews Cathedral, Thika Trinity Chapel, Thika Bernadette Catholic Church, Ngoingwa (Thika) PCEA Thika town Uhai Center, Kiambu Faith Family Chapel (Murang’a) PCEA Ruringu Church (Nyeri), PCEA Nyamachaki (Nyeri town) Nyeri Town Joy Annex Deliverance Church Gospel Outreach Church, Nanyuki Trinity Chapel, Meru Full Gospel Church, Meru town Great Gospel Visioners (Meru) AIC Fellowship (Eldoret) Sirikwa Pentecostal Fellowship (Eldoret) AIC Kericho Town Kingdom Seekers Fellowship (Nakuru) Mombasa Pentecostal Church Francis of Assisi, Nyali, Mombasa Full Gospel Church, Voi Deliverance Church Machakos God’s Apostolic Church, Machakos PCEA Kitengela

Is your church not on the list? Add it in the comments section down below.

Next, I’m doing a list of churches that have rooms for children with special needs/disability. Does your church have such a special room? Let me know on maryanne@mummytales.com

